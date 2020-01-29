Wednesday, January 29th | 3 Shevat 5780

January 29, 2020 10:06 am
Iran Prepares Satellite Launch Linked to Ballistic Missiles

The Shahab-3 missile, seen here during Iran’s 2012 “Great Prophet” military exercise. The Shahab-3 is a medium-range ballistic missile capable of delivering nuclear weapons. Photo: Hossein Velayati via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Iran is preparing a site for launching a satellite, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi said on Monday.

“Yes, a site is being prepared for placing the Zafar satellite into orbit,” he tweeted, according to the Reuters report.

He also said that after the Zafar is in orbit a timeline is finalized to launch five more.

The US sees the long-range ballistic technology used to launch a satellite as cover for use in launching nuclear warheads, the report noted. Iran denies the allegation.

Separately, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech on live TV on Tuesday that the current US government is the worst in American history, reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, a motion in Iran to quit the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty was introduced in parliament on Tuesday, reported the assembly’s news site ICANA.

The report didn’t mention a time when the vote would take place, though Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final decision, according to Reuters.

