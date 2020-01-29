Wednesday, January 29th | 3 Shevat 5780

January 29, 2020 10:36 am
Khamenei: ‘Satanic, Evil US Policy About Palestine Will Never Bear Fruit’

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks on television after voting in a presidential election in Tehran, June 12, 2009. Photo: REUTERS/Caren Firouz//File Photo.

JNS.org – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that all Muslim nations would oppose US President Donald Trump’s newly revealed peace plan, which he said would not succeed.

“To the dismay of US politicians, the satanic, evil US policy about Palestine — the so-called #DealOfTheCentury — will never bear fruit, by the grace of God. About the Jewishization [sic] of #alQuds [Jerusalem] and saying it should be in the hands of the Jews, they’re talking foolishly & unwisely,” Khamenei wrote on Twitter.

“The issue of #Palestine will never be forgotten. The Palestinian nation and all Muslim nations will definitely stand up to them and not allow the so-called #DealOfCentury to be realized,” he added.

The US plan, released on Tuesday, offers the Palestinians a truncated state with a possible capital in eastern Jerusalem, and the extension of Israeli sovereignty to the settlement blocs in Judea and Samaria and to the Jordan Valley.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Tuesday: “The so-called ‘Vision for Peace’ is simply the dream project of a bankruptcy-ridden real estate developer. But it is a nightmare for the region and the world And, hopefully, a wake-up call for all the Muslims who have been barking up the wrong tree. #LetsUniteForPalestinians”

Separately, The Pentagon said on Tuesday that 50 US service members had suffered traumatic brain injuries after Iranian missile strikes on the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq earlier this month.

“As of today, 50 US service members have been diagnosed” with traumatic brain injury, Pentagon spokesman Lt.-Col. Thomas Campbell said in a statement, Reuters reported.

