Thursday, January 30th | 4 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Senators Seek Answers to Davos Press Credentials Given to Antisemitic Broadcaster

Jewish Tennis Star Diego Schwartzman Highlights Lessons From Family’s Holocaust History

Leading French-Algerian Artist Condemns BDS Movement Amid Row Over Venice Biennale Show

A Historic Peace Opportunity That Must Be Seized

Major League Baseball Takes Heat for Promotion of Anti-Israel Activist Roger Waters’ Concert Tour

The ‘Deal of the Century’ Shouldn’t Fail — but It Will

‘She Was The Best of Us’: Calls Grow for Permanent Memorial to Scottish Holocaust Heroine Jane Haining

Citing the Coronavirus, El Al Halts All Flights to China

Israelis Dream of Big US IPOs, but Are Swallowed by M&As Instead

Ex-VP Joe Biden Is Preferred Candidate of US Jewish Democrats, New Poll Shows

January 30, 2020 12:23 pm
0

Citing the Coronavirus, El Al Halts All Flights to China

avatar by Golan Hazani and Adi Pick / CTech

An El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 767, June 6, 2013. Photo: Aktug Ates via Wikimedia Commons.

CTech – Israel’s national career El Al will halt all its flights to and from China because of the Wuhan coronavirus, the company announced Thursday. The company intends to reopen its route to Beijing on March 25.

A flight from Beijing scheduled to land Thursday in Tel Aviv is the last flight before the company’s termination takes effect, the company said in its statement. El Al’s decision to halt its flights follows new recommendations made by Israel’s Ministry of Health Wednesday, even though the World Health Organization (WHO) advised against restricting international traffic because of the virus the same day.

According to data released by the WHO Wednesday, there are 6,065 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, 68 of which are outside of China, spanning 15 different countries including Canada, the US, United Arab Emirates, France and Germany.

El Al is not the first airline to stop flights to China because of the coronavirus. German flagship airline Lufthansa announced Wednesday it would suspend all of its flights to Mainland China until February 9, including flights operated by its subsidiaries Swiss Airlines and Austrian Airlines.

British Airways has also suspended its flights to China, while other airlines, including Air Canada and Delta Airlines, have announced they will be suspending flights to certain cities in the Asian nation.

The coronavirus came to public awareness on December 31, 2019, when China informed the World Health Organization (WHO) it has detected several cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, a port city in the Hubei province with a population of some 11 million. On January 7, WHO experts identified it as a member of the coronavirus family, a group of respiratory infections. China has responded by quarantining the major cities in Hubei, putting some 56 million people under lockdown, though some experts have doubted the effectiveness of this measure. Other countries have implemented security measures such as screening for symptoms at airports and restricting air travel to China.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.