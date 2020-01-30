Thursday, January 30th | 4 Shevat 5780

Iranian Factory Makes US and Israeli Flags to Burn

January 30, 2020 10:14 am
Iranian Factory Makes US and Israeli Flags to Burn

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian workers collect altered Israeli flags at a large factory which creates US and Israeli flags for Iranian protesters to burn, in Khomein, Jan. 28, 2020. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Business is booming at Iran’s largest flag factory which makes US, British and Israeli flags for Iranian protesters to burn.

At the factory in the town of Khomein, southwest of the capital Tehran, young men and women print the flags by hand then hang them up to dry. The factory produces about 2,000 US and Israeli flags a month in its busiest periods, and more than 1.5 million square feet of flags a year.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have reached the highest level in decades after top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in an American drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting Iran to retaliate with a missile attack against American military targets in Iraq days later.

In state-sponsored rallies and protests in Iran, demonstrators regularly burn the flags of Israel, US and Britain.

Ghasem Ghanjani, who owns the Diba Parcham flag factory, said: “We have no problem with the American and British people. We have (a) problem with their governors. We have (a) problem with their presidents, with the wrong policy they have.”

“The people of America and Israel know that we have no problem with them. If people burn the flags of these countries at different rallies, it is only to show their protest.”

Rezaei, a quality control manager, who declined to give her first name, said, “compared to the cowardly actions of the United States, such as General Soleimani’s assassination, this (burning an American flag) is a minimal thing against them. This is the least that can be done.”

For hardliners, anti-American sentiment has always been central to Iran’s Islamic Revolution, and Iran’s clerical rulers continue to denounce the United States as the Great Satan.

Last November, however, many Iranians took to the streets to protest against the country’s top authorities, chanting, “Our enemy is not the US, our enemy is here.”

During protests this month that erupted after Tehran belatedly admitted shooting down a passenger plane by mistake, young demonstrators in Tehran refused to step on an American flag painted on the street.

