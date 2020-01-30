Thursday, January 30th | 4 Shevat 5780

January 30, 2020 10:56 am
Israel to Lead Diplomatic Campaign at UN Following Reveal of Mideast Plan

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon addresses the U.N. General Assembly. Photo: UN / Manuel Elias.

JNS.org – The office of the Israeli Mission to the United Nations said on Tuesday that it will lead “a concerted diplomatic campaign with the US” at the world body following the announcement of the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan.

“Ahead of an expected Security Council debate, the Palestinians are working to generate support from council member states and to promote a protest vote in the General Assembly. The Israeli Mission to the UN is working to thwart these efforts and will lead a concerted diplomatic campaign with the US in advance of the Trump administration’s announcement,” it said in a released statement.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said “the Palestinians have to decide whether to continue down the path of rejection and continue to raise protests in the UN, or to come to the negotiating table.”

Trump unveiled his long-awaited “deal of the century” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side at the White House on Jan. 28, calling for a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He later tweeted a map of the proposed State of Palestine, which would have a capital in parts of eastern Jerusalem.

While Netanyahu praised the “great” peace plan and said Trump has “charted a brilliant future for Israelis and Palestinians towards a lasting peace,” Palestinians preemptively rejected it and have refused even to speak with Trump, claiming that he is biased in favor of Israel.

Hamas called the plan a “theatrical presentation to sell illusions” in a comment to Fox News.

