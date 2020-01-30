Major League Baseball Takes Heat for Promotion of Anti-Israel Activist Roger Waters’ Concert Tour

A major US Jewish organization is raising concerns about Major League Baseball’s promotion of vehement anti-Israel activist Roger Waters’ upcoming “This Is Not a Drill” North America concert tour.

In a letter sent to MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred on Wednesday, B’nai B’rith International President Charles O. Kaufman and CEO Daniel S. Mariaschin said, “We write to express our deep dismay at mlb.com’s advertisement of presale tickets to a Roger Waters concert tour.”

“Waters is an avowed anti-Semite whose views on Jews and Israel far exceed the boundaries of civil discourse,” they charged.

Kaufman and Mariaschin noted that the ex-Pink Floyd frontman “has performed while displaying a large inflatable pig prominently marked with a Star of David.”

Related coverage Senators Seek Answers to Davos Press Credentials Given to Antisemitic Broadcaster JNS.org - Senators are seeking answers regarding the Trump administration granting press credentials to antisemitic and conspiracy broadcaster Rick Wiles...

“He participates in the discriminatory, anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement and castigates other musicians for performing in Israel,” they added. “He has blamed ‘the Jewish Lobby’ for intimidating anti-Israel critics like him. And he has falsely labeled the Jewish state a ‘racist apartheid regime’ and claimed Israel is guilty of ‘ethnic cleansing.’”

“We call on MLB to cease providing Roger Waters a platform,” the B’nai B’rith International leaders concluded.