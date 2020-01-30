Thursday, January 30th | 4 Shevat 5780

January 30, 2020 10:53 am
Woman Charged With Hate Crime After Throwing Pork at New York Synagogue

Congregation Anshe Emeth in Greenport, NY. Photo: Google Maps Screenshot.

JNS.org – A woman from Upstate New York was charged with first-degree harassment as a hate crime in court on Saturday for allegedly throwing pieces of pork at a synagogue.

Tara Rios, 47, threw a package of pork chops onto the front steps of Congregation Anshe Emeth in Greenport, N.Y., on Jan. 19, causing pork fluids to be spilled onto the temple’s steps, according to a criminal complaint filed by state police with the Livingston Town Court.

Police said she allegedly returned to the scene of the crime at 3 am to take photos of her actions.

“These acts caused the membership of Congregation Anshe Emeth to be in reasonable fear of further antisemitic acts, which could result in physical injury,” according to the criminal complaint.

She was released on her own recognizance and scheduled to return to court on Feb. 3.

