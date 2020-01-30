Woman Charged With Hate Crime After Throwing Pork at New York Synagogue

JNS.org – A woman from Upstate New York was charged with first-degree harassment as a hate crime in court on Saturday for allegedly throwing pieces of pork at a synagogue.

Tara Rios, 47, threw a package of pork chops onto the front steps of Congregation Anshe Emeth in Greenport, N.Y., on Jan. 19, causing pork fluids to be spilled onto the temple’s steps, according to a criminal complaint filed by state police with the Livingston Town Court.

Police said she allegedly returned to the scene of the crime at 3 am to take photos of her actions.

“These acts caused the membership of Congregation Anshe Emeth to be in reasonable fear of further antisemitic acts, which could result in physical injury,” according to the criminal complaint.