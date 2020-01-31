Friday, January 31st | 5 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Fruit-Ripeness Analysis Startup Clarifruit Raises $6 Million

Israel’s Dependence on Gas Delays its Adoption of Green Energy, Says Economist

Complaints on Antisemitism Executive Order Highlight Climate on Campus

Talking Points or Sticking Points: Trump’s Mideast Peace Plan Has Knesset Members Abuzz

Citing Holocaust Lessons, UK Jewish Group Demands China End Persecution of Uyghur Muslims

Does Jews Living Where They ‘Shouldn’t’ Lead to Attacks?

Israelis and Palestinians Consider How Annexation of Jordan Valley Could Affect Them

What Do Critics Think Palestinian Leaders Should Do to Advance Peace?

Ukrainian ‘Olim’ Land in Israel on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

If Arab States Support Trump’s Peace Plan, Why Do Some Jews Reject It?

January 31, 2020 10:52 am
0

Citing Holocaust Lessons, UK Jewish Group Demands China End Persecution of Uyghur Muslims

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A pro-Uyghur demonstration in Hong Kong, Dec. 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Lucy Nicholson.

A top UK Jewish group is demanding China end its persecution of the country’s Uyghur Muslim minority.

At a House of Commons event on Thursday, Board of Deputies of British Jews Vice President Edwin Shuker said: “Let us remember — what hurts the victim most is not the cruelty of the oppressor but the silence of the bystander. And it’s our silence that I find inexplicable. In this week when we commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day, we also devote ourselves to coming to the aid of those who are facing oppression and persecution like the Uighurs. We stand with them in their struggle for human rights and we will do whatever we can to help.”

In remarks at the same gathering, Rahima Mahmiut — a representative of the World Uyghur Congress — said, “No oppressor should be able to hide from the public glare.”

Senior Rabbi to Reform Judaism in the UK Laura Janner-Klausner talked about the plight of the Uyghurs, saying, “There are reports of cemeteries flattened, and the systematic and deliberate demonization of an entire people.”

Related coverage

January 31, 2020 10:14 am
0

Jewish Group Launches Online Tracker to Monitor Surge of Antisemitic Crimes in US

Amid an ongoing surge in hate crimes targeting Jews in the US, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) launched on Thursday an...

She added, “To all those politicians who have stood on platforms this past week and delivered that so often repeated line ‘never again’ — we ask you ‘to what lengths are you prepared to go to make that statement reality?’”

Imam Qari Asim — a UK government adviser on Islamophobia – noted, “We said ‘never again’ but it did happen again in Bosnia. How can we now protect another minority? We must stand up for justice. God is with those who do good, even in the face of adversity, says the Quran.”

In a statement, the Board of Deputies said it — along with the Rene Cassin human rights organization and the European Union of Jewish Students — would be “calling on the UK government to support us in condemning human rights violations against the Uyghurs and pressing for an urgent change of course by the Chinese authorities.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.