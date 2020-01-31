Fruit-Ripeness Analysis Startup Clarifruit Raises $6 Million

Founded in 2016, ClariFruit develops a produce-monitoring mobile app that scans fruits and vegetables and analyzes their condition to determine whether they are ready to go to market. According to the company’s website, the app can analyze data on elements such as the color, size, firmness, and sugar content of a fruit or vegetable. The app can also detect imperfections such as stains.

The company intends to use the funding to expand to Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

The round includes a $2.5 million grant from Horizon 2020, the European Union’s research and innovation program.