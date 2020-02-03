A Novel Shows That We All Have the Power to Change the World

Over the weekend, I read a great novel — The Remembrance: Nathan’s Memoir by Larry Roth. For those of us who believe in a higher power, Kabbalah, and more, it will leave you thinking.

The fast-read, enjoyable book is about a doctor who — after believing he is dead — is informed by a voice that he will survive Auschwitz to remind the world of the horrors of the Holocaust. This doctor has also been given the miraculous power to heal people of illnesses and diseases with a simple touch.

The book covers the travels and travails of Dr. Nathan Egin through post-war trauma, where he provides assistance to the Mossad and his beloved Israel, as well as America, the CIA, random people who get sick, and those he encounters.

Eventually, he meets the love of his life, a non-Jew who is the daughter of a prominent Holocaust denier, who eventually repents. Throughout the book, we are reassured that Dr. Egin has some sort of higher power — and he travels the world, saving people, performing miracles, and convincing everyone that the Holocaust was real and that the Jewish people live on.

There are so many great messages — parables of how the Jews heal the world, how every person can make a difference, and how miracles can really happen. After all, isn’t so much of life a miracle? The book for me feels so good, so right — especially as a Jew. As David Ben-Gurion said, “In Israel, in order to be a realist you must believe in miracles.” And as the book repeatedly notes for Jews — and for humankind — as Israel goes, so too goes the world.

Reading this book, one hopes to believe more — and to learn that inside of every person comes the ability to affect change, create happiness, and alter destiny. The Remembrance includes many Kabbalistic and healing thoughts and lessons, and I highly recommend it.

Ronn Torossian is a public relations executive.