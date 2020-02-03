Hyundai Backs Israeli Voice User Interface Startup Kardome

CTech – Israel-based voice user interface startup Kardome Technology has raised a seed funding round led by Hyundai Motor Company, Kardome announced Monday. While the company did not disclose financial details of the round, it is estimated at several millions of dollars, according to one person familiar with the matter who spoke with Calcalist on condition of anonymity. NextGear Ventures and ATOORO Fund also participated in the round.

Founded in 2019 and based in central Israel, Kardome develops a multi-user speech to text algorithm that hones in on a person’s individual voice, as opposed to also picking up wind noise or background music in acoustically challenging environments.

The company intends to use the funds to grow its team.