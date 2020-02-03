Monday, February 3rd | 8 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Coronavirus Shockwaves Already Felt in Israel

Netanyahu Departs for Uganda, Hopes to Bring Back ‘Very Good News’

Netanyahu Holds National Preparedness Meeting Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Hyundai Backs Israeli Voice User Interface Startup Kardome

Israeli Startup Helps Create First-Ever Interactive Ad for Super Bowl LIV

Yeshiva University Men’s Basketball Receives First US National Ranking

Tel Aviv Hackathon Seeks Solutions to Ramifications of Australia’s Bushfires

Iran Foreign Ministry: We Will Not Have Bilateral Talks With US

After Controversial Trial, US Senate Poised to Acquit Trump

Will Tehran’s Incompetence Lead to the Regime’s Downfall?

February 3, 2020 10:02 am
0

Iran Foreign Ministry: We Will Not Have Bilateral Talks With US

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A display featuring missiles and a portrait of Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Sept. 27, 2017. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi / TIMA via Reuters.

Iran will not have bilateral talks with America, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“Iran does not have and will not have any kind of bilateral negotiation with American and this is our policy,” ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a press conference broadcast live on state TV.

“What (Iranian authorities) have emphasized is that the Americans should return to the situation before 2017 and remove the unilateral sanctions they have imposed and return to the negotiation table within the framework of 5+1.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.