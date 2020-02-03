Red Hot Chili Peppers to Headline Day-Long Music Festival in Tel Aviv
by Shiryn Ghermezian
The Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline the Funkyard Tel Aviv Festival at Hayarkon Park on June 10, it was recently announced.
Tickets for the day-long urban music festival were to go on sale on Monday.
The veteran rock band will perform with guitarist John Frusicante, who is returning to the group for a second time, replacing Josh Klinghoffer, who had been with the Red Hot Chili Peppers for over a decade.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers last performed in Israel in 2012, when they sold more than 50,000 tickets.
A scheduled performance in Israel in 2001 was canceled due to security reasons during the Second Intifada.