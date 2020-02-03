Monday, February 3rd | 8 Shevat 5780

February 3, 2020 11:24 am
Red Hot Chili Peppers to Headline Day-Long Music Festival in Tel Aviv

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at the Singapore Grand Prix, Sept. 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters Plus.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline the Funkyard Tel Aviv Festival at Hayarkon Park on June 10, it was recently announced.

Tickets for the day-long urban music festival were to go on sale on Monday.

The veteran rock band will perform with guitarist John Frusicante, who is returning to the group for a second time, replacing Josh Klinghoffer, who had been with the Red Hot Chili Peppers for over a decade.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers last performed in Israel in 2012, when they sold more than 50,000 tickets.

A scheduled performance in Israel in 2001 was canceled due to security reasons during the Second Intifada.

