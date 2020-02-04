Tuesday, February 4th | 9 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Hamas Weighing Renewal of Weekly Gaza Border Riots

UK Labour’s Corbyn Denounces Trump Peace Plan, Backs ‘Right of Return’ That Would Eliminate Israel’s Jewish Majority

Mentalist Lior Suchard Calls His Native Israel ‘Amazing’ During Appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Turkey’s Halkbank Shares Surge After Iran Sanctions Trial Paused

Paris Metro Passengers Lauded for Preventing Antisemitic Assault on Young Jewish Man

Israel Harshly Criticizes European Union Over Rejection of Trump Middle East Peace Plan

Sudan Casts Doubt on Early Normalization of Ties With Israel

Survey: Israel Only Country in Which a Majority Approve of Trump’s Foreign Policy

Hydrogen Is the Fuel of the Future

This Israeli Startup’s Little Black Box Can Make Street Lights Smart

February 4, 2020 2:06 pm
0

Mentalist Lior Suchard Calls His Native Israel ‘Amazing’ During Appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Lior Suchard on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ Feb. 3, 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard left Ellen DeGeneres and the audience of her daytime talk show in shock on Monday when he did a mind game involving emojis.

Suchard, who also called Israel “an amazing country” during his guest appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” explained his talent as not mind reading, but “more about knowing how they think [and] how to manipulate their minds, in a good way.”

He then proceeded to correctly guess emojis chosen by DeGeneres and audience members in a trick that also celebrated the talk show host’s birthday and hope for a happier world.

Watch Lior Suchard’s appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.