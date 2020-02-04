Mentalist Lior Suchard Calls His Native Israel ‘Amazing’ During Appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard left Ellen DeGeneres and the audience of her daytime talk show in shock on Monday when he did a mind game involving emojis.

Suchard, who also called Israel “an amazing country” during his guest appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” explained his talent as not mind reading, but “more about knowing how they think [and] how to manipulate their minds, in a good way.”

He then proceeded to correctly guess emojis chosen by DeGeneres and audience members in a trick that also celebrated the talk show host’s birthday and hope for a happier world.

Watch Lior Suchard’s appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” below: