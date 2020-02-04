PA Announces Partial Ban on Israeli Imports

JNS.org – In a sign of growing tensions with Israel over the newly revealed US Middle East peace plan, the Palestinian Authority on Monday banned the import of vegetables, fruits, soft drinks, and water from Israel into the Palestinian territories.

The move was seemingly a response to an order issued by Israel’s Defense Ministry on Friday halting agricultural imports from the West Bank—which in turn came in response to a Palestinian boycott against Israeli cattle breeders.

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett instructed Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories IDF Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rokon to halt agricultural imports after months during which the defense establishment tried to resolve the issue through negotiations.

The Palestinian boycott of Israeli cattle breeders has inflicted significant damage on the industry.