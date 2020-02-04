Tuesday, February 4th | 9 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Survey: Israel Only Country in Which a Majority Approve of Trump’s Foreign Policy

Hydrogen Is the Fuel of the Future

This Israeli Startup’s Little Black Box Can Make Street Lights Smart

Controversy Over Russian President Putin’s Holocaust Speech in Jerusalem Continues in Wake of Yad Vashem Apology

Gazan Bridegrooms End Up in Jail Over Unpaid Debts

At Launch of New York Cyber Center, Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Would Like to Visit Israel

Magen David Adom Sends Protective Gear to Chabad in China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Israel Thwarts Attempt to Smuggle Weapons to Hamas by Sea

Chinese Embassy in Israel Apologizes for Comparing Virus Travel Ban to Holocaust

PA Announces Partial Ban on Israeli Imports

February 4, 2020 10:28 am
0

PA Announces Partial Ban on Israeli Imports

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas heads a Palestinian cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah, July 28, 2013. Photo: Reuters / Issam Rimawi / Pool / File.

JNS.org – In a sign of growing tensions with Israel over the newly revealed US Middle East peace plan, the Palestinian Authority on Monday banned the import of vegetables, fruits, soft drinks, and water from Israel into the Palestinian territories.

The move was seemingly a response to an order issued by Israel’s Defense Ministry on Friday halting agricultural imports from the West Bank—which in turn came in response to a Palestinian boycott against Israeli cattle breeders.

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett instructed Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories IDF Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rokon to halt agricultural imports after months during which the defense establishment tried to resolve the issue through negotiations.

The Palestinian boycott of Israeli cattle breeders has inflicted significant damage on the industry.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.