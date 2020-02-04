Tuesday, February 4th | 9 Shevat 5780

February 4, 2020 9:54 am
Trump Adviser Kushner to Brief UN Leaders on Mideast Plan

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks during the Wall Street Journal CEO Council, at the Newseum in Washington, DC, Dec. 9, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Al Drago.

President Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Jared Kushner, will brief UN Security Council ambassadors on Thursday about the Middle East peace plan that Trump unveiled last week, a US official said on Monday.

The plan has had a mixed reception, with Palestinians rejecting it but Israel welcoming the president’s decision to recognize Israeli annexation of West Bank settlements.

The plan would set forth a four-year timeline for Palestinians to develop governing institutions and rein in Hamas in order to gain statehood with a capital based in a village east of Jerusalem.

“Jared will travel to New York on Thursday to brief UNSC ambassadors on our Vision for Peace,” the US official said.

