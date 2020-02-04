UK Labour’s Corbyn Denounces Trump Peace Plan, Backs ‘Right of Return’ That Would Eliminate Israel’s Jewish Majority

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who an overwhelming majority of British Jews consider to be an antisemite, has written a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanding he clarify his position on US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace initiative and denouncing a “process of annexation” he claimed was being carried out by Israel.

In a letter Corbyn posted on Twitter on Tuesday, the Labour chief, whose party was overwhelmingly defeated in the last general election in December, referred to Israel as “Israel-Palestine” and Trump’s proposal as a “so-called ‘peace plan.’”

He asked Johnson if he was “really prepared to abandon the most basic principles of human rights and international law?”

“Some of these statements have given the impression that your government is prepared to depart from important positions of principle held by successive British administrations,” Corbyn wrote. “This in turn raises critical questions as to the integrity of your government in relation to international law.”

Corbyn demanded Johnson confirm that he would uphold “principles of international law” under which West Bank settlements were “illegal under international law” and their annexation would represent “a fundamental breach of the international legal order” — in particular of the Jordan Valley, which was “under military occupation by Israel.”

He also cited supposed international legal opinion that the Palestinians have “an inalienable right to self-determination which must be realized in practice” via the establishment of a state of their own.

This state, Corbyn asserted, “must be based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Furthermore, according to Corbyn, international law demands that “Palestinian refugees who were forced to flee their homes in 1948, or subsequently, have the right to return to those homes.”

This appears to indicate that Corbyn supports the so-called “right of return,” which, if realized, would lead to Israel taking in millions of Palestinian refugees and their descendants, and thus losing its Jewish majority.

Corbyn also warned that Israel “now wishes to begin a process of annexation that would violate the above principles of international law,” and, in light of this, demanded a “response” from Johnson to his questions.