1934 Survey of Palestine Showed How Jews Helped Arabs; Arabs Flocked to Live Near Jewish Areas

I had seen similar reports on this topic before, but this specific one is new to me.

It shows that Arabs flocked to Palestine because of Jewish economic success, and that there was essentially no negative effects of Jewish immigration.

Arab villages near Jewish population centers were shown to have improved in every way compared to the villages further away, which looked the same as they did a hundred years beforehand.

Similarly, Arab houses near Jewish communities went up in value, while those further away lost value. Some of the article is a little hard to read, and most of it was not digitized.

From JTA, January 31, 1934:

The rest of it is in the JTA digital archives.

