Wednesday, February 5th | 10 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

1934 Survey of Palestine Showed How Jews Helped Arabs; Arabs Flocked to Live Near Jewish Areas

The Anti-Islamist Muslim Challenging Ilhan Omar

Anti-Israel Professor Hijacks a Holocaust Conference

Arab Recognition of the Holocaust

American Institutions, Jewish Realities: Why the Divide?

Trump-Pelosi Feud Erupts During Speech to Congress as Impeachment Trial Nears End

Report: Hamas Weighing Renewal of Weekly Gaza Border Riots

UK Labour’s Corbyn Denounces Trump Peace Plan, Backs ‘Right of Return’ That Would Eliminate Israel’s Jewish Majority

Mentalist Lior Suchard Calls His Native Israel ‘Amazing’ During Appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Turkey’s Halkbank Shares Surge After Iran Sanctions Trial Paused

February 5, 2020 8:27 am
0

1934 Survey of Palestine Showed How Jews Helped Arabs; Arabs Flocked to Live Near Jewish Areas

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Jews in British Mandate Palestine celebrate the UN General Assembly’s passage of Resolution 181. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

I had seen similar reports on this topic before, but this specific one is new to me.

It shows that Arabs flocked to Palestine because of Jewish economic success, and that there was essentially no negative effects of Jewish immigration.

Arab villages near Jewish population centers were shown to have improved in every way compared to the villages further away, which looked the same as they did a hundred years beforehand.

Similarly, Arab houses near Jewish communities went up in value, while those further away lost value. Some of the article is a little hard to read, and most of it was not digitized.

From JTA, January 31, 1934:

The rest of it is in the JTA digital archives.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.