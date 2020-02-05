Al Pacino Says Holocaust Survivor Tattoo Helped Him Get Into Character as Nazi Hunter

The numerical tattoo Al Pacino wore on his left arm during his portrayal of a Holocaust survivor and Nazi hunter in the new Amazon Prime Video series “Hunters” helped the famed actor tap into his character and “become that person,” he said on Tuesday.

At the show’s premiere event in London, Pacino — who recently earned his ninth Oscar nomination — noted that the arm tattoo he had on while shooting the series to resemble those given to inmates in German concentration camps provided “a hand in helping portray a character, learning the accent and becoming that person.”

The 79-year-old added, “It was a reminder, it contributed to all the aspects of the character you are playing and how you absorb a character.”

In the new drama series, said to be inspired by true events, Pacino plays Meyer Offerman, who heads a team seeking to assassinate Nazis living in America in the 1970s.

Creator David Weil explained that the series was “a love letter to my grandmother” Sarah Weil, a Holocaust survivor.

“Growing up and getting older, I struggled with that notion of birth right, legacy and responsibility,” he said. “With so many survivors no longer with us, we are the next generation to tell this story in certain ways. [This show] is an exploration of my birthright, this desire to wear that vigilante cape, to get justice, to shed light on hidden crimes and truths…I just really wanted to see a Jewish superhero, represented by so many others in this eccentric, eclectic kind of way. So that was the genesis of it.”

“Hunters” will begin streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 21: