Wednesday, February 5th | 10 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Startup Sells Panic Buttons to American Jewish Communities

Rivlin Praises US-Israel Security Ties in Meeting With 30 Military Officers

It’s 2020, and Israel’s SodaStream Is Taking on America

A Fifth of Israeli Startups Incorporate Abroad, Report Says

The Hazards of Holocaust Remembrance in Europe

Releasing Terrorists Is Wrong, No Matter Which President Proposes It

Corona, Chinese Oppression, and the Chinese Ambassador’s Holocaust Chutzpah

Remembering Roger Scruton

1934 Survey of Palestine Showed How Jews Helped Arabs; Arabs Flocked to Live Near Jewish Areas

The Anti-Islamist Muslim Challenging Ilhan Omar

February 5, 2020 11:25 am
0

Israeli Startup Sells Panic Buttons to American Jewish Communities

avatar by JNS.org

Police monitor the aftermath of a stabbing attack at the home of Rabbi Chaim L. Rottenberg in the Forshay neighborhood in Monsey, N.Y., on Dec. 28, the seventh night of Hanukkah. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – The Tel Aviv-based startup Gabriel is focusing on selling panic buttons to Jewish communities in the United States with the hopes of expanding to help anyone at risk of an attack, reported Bloomberg.

The company’s sole product is a hardware and software package that includes panic buttons, each with a fish-eye camera, that can be placed around a site. Community members can also download a mobile app that has its own alert button, so they can send live updates on escape routes or safe places to hide.

Gabriel’s service also includes training for an emergency.

“While testing its system at new installations, Gabriel conducts drills that help students, teachers and other community members understand what to do in a shooting and give administrators a chance to familiarize themselves with the equipment and software,” explained Bloomberg.

Related coverage

February 5, 2020 11:22 am
0

Rivlin Praises US-Israel Security Ties in Meeting With 30 Military Officers

JNS.org - Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin met with a group of 30 officers from the US Army, Navy, Air Force...

The product starts at $10,000 a year for 10 devices and associated services. At present, Gabriel’s customers are Jewish groups in Florida, Michigan and New Jersey who are concerned about anti-Semitic violence in their areas.

Ramapo, NY, a town with 90,000 Jewish residents 30 miles north of New York City, experienced three attacks on Orthodox Jews in the metropolitan area last fall and is now set to install Gabriel’s system at more than 200 locations, including synagogues, schools and banquet halls.

Yoni Sherizen, the company’s co-founder, said he is hoping to sell the product anywhere people gather, including schools, churches, mosques, malls and nightclubs.

In 2019, more than 400 mass shootings took place in America injuring four or more people.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.