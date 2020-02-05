Israeli Startup Sells Panic Buttons to American Jewish Communities

JNS.org – The Tel Aviv-based startup Gabriel is focusing on selling panic buttons to Jewish communities in the United States with the hopes of expanding to help anyone at risk of an attack, reported Bloomberg.

The company’s sole product is a hardware and software package that includes panic buttons, each with a fish-eye camera, that can be placed around a site. Community members can also download a mobile app that has its own alert button, so they can send live updates on escape routes or safe places to hide.

Gabriel’s service also includes training for an emergency.

“While testing its system at new installations, Gabriel conducts drills that help students, teachers and other community members understand what to do in a shooting and give administrators a chance to familiarize themselves with the equipment and software,” explained Bloomberg.

The product starts at $10,000 a year for 10 devices and associated services. At present, Gabriel’s customers are Jewish groups in Florida, Michigan and New Jersey who are concerned about anti-Semitic violence in their areas.

Ramapo, NY, a town with 90,000 Jewish residents 30 miles north of New York City, experienced three attacks on Orthodox Jews in the metropolitan area last fall and is now set to install Gabriel’s system at more than 200 locations, including synagogues, schools and banquet halls.

Yoni Sherizen, the company’s co-founder, said he is hoping to sell the product anywhere people gather, including schools, churches, mosques, malls and nightclubs.

In 2019, more than 400 mass shootings took place in America injuring four or more people.