Israeli Counter-Drone System Recognized By US Defense Innovation Unit

JNS.org – The Israeli counter-drone solution provider D-Fend Solutions announced on Tuesday that the United States Defense Innovation Unit selected the company’s EnforceAir c-UAS (counter unmanned aerial system) as the core radio-frequency system to be integrated into a counter-drone system.

EnforceAir c-UAS is “an advanced autonomous system that automatically and passively detects, locates and identifies rogue drones as well as mitigates risk by taking control over them and landing them safely at a predefined safe zone, applying a non-jamming and non-kinetic technology that does not require line-of-sight, making it ideal for all complex environments, whether urban or rural,” according to a press release.

EnforceAir was selected from a field of 16 companies as “a best-in-its-class RF system for follow-up integration and operational assessment.”

“Being selected as the best RF solution by the DOD is a remarkable achievement for D-Fend,” said chairman and CEO Zohar Halachmi. “We are proud to be a unique and essential part of a mission-critical solution that protects US assets, troops and citizens.”

EnforceAir was co-developed with the US Assistant Secretary of Defense Special Operations/Low-Intensity Conflict (ASD SO/LIC) Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office (CTTSO) to support the US Department of Defense.

In 2019, EnforceAir was successfully deployed by more than 20 US Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Justice units and agencies against hostile commercial drones. The agencies now operating D-Fend’s EnforceAir include the US Special Operations Forces, US Army, FBI, US Customs and Border Patrol, and US Marshal Service.