February 6, 2020 6:08 am
More Than a Dozen IDF Soldiers Wounded, 1 Critically, in Jerusalem Car-Ramming Attack

avatar by JNS.org

Paramedics treat victims of a suspected terror attack in Jerusalem on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Photo: United Hatzalah.

JNS.org – At least 14 soldiers were wounded, one critically, in a suspected terrorist attack in Jerusalem early Thursday morning, according to police and medical services.

The attack, a vehicular assault, occurred at 2 a.m. at Jerusalem’s First Station and is being investigated as a terror attack, according to police.

According to a Magen David Adom spokesperson, paramedics treated the victims at the scene and evacuated them to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem and Shaare Zedek hospitals, including an unconscious 20-year-old man in serious condition with multiple injuries.

According to a United Hatzalah spokesperson, the emergency response organization’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit was also dispatched to the scene, where they treated eight people suffering from emotional and psychological shock.

Upon hearing of the attack, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said on Thursday morning, “We are praying for the recovery of the injured soldiers being treated in hospital today. I am confident the forces pursuing the perpetrator will find him soon and bring him to justice. We will not allow despicable terrorism to raise its head and will fight it without compromise.”

The incident comes amid increased tensions between Israel and Palestinians following US President Donald Trump’s roll-out of his Middle East peace plan last week.

