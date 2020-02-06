Thursday, February 6th | 11 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Security Camera Footage Shows Shooting Attack in Jerusalem’s Old City

Jewish Activist Vows to Fight German Court’s Decision to Retain Medieval Antisemitic Carving on World-Famous Church

New Jersey Governor Praises Facebook for Removing Antisemitic ‘Rise Up Ocean County’ Page

Israeli and Palestinian Farmers Pay the Price as Politicians Bicker

Trump Celebrates Impeachment Acquittal, Lashes Out at Political Foes

Sudan Gives Israel Initial Okay for Overflights: Official

Call to Dissolve State Assembly as Merkel Steps Into Row Over German Far-Right

UK’s Johnson Backs Trump’s Mideast Peace Effort, Reiterates Opposition to Unilateral Annexation

Israel, Italy Eye Joint Scientific Space Venture

Israel Sees Dawn of a New Era as African and Arab Countries Seek Diplomatic Cooperation

February 6, 2020 4:12 pm
0

Security Camera Footage Shows Shooting Attack in Jerusalem’s Old City

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A terrorist opens fire near the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City, Feb. 6, 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

Security camera footage capturing a Thursday shooting attack in Jerusalem’s Old City was released several hours after the incident, Israeli daily Yediot Ahronot reported.

In the video, the terrorist — an Israeli Arab from Haifa who had recently converted from Christianity to Islam — can be seen firing a pistol at a group of Border Police officers stationed near the Temple Mount.

One of them is hit and collapses against a wall. Another Border Police officer then pursues the shooter as he attempts to escape.

The terrorist was shot dead, which is not shown in the video.

The Border Police officer wounded in the shooting was lightly injured and is expected to recover fully.

The shooting was the second of three terror attacks that took place on Thursday. It was preceded by a car-ramming attack targeting a group IDF soldiers, also in Jerusalem, and followed by another shooting near the West Bank community of Dolev.

Watch the security camera footage below (caution: it contains scenes of violence):

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.