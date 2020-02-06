Security Camera Footage Shows Shooting Attack in Jerusalem’s Old City

Security camera footage capturing a Thursday shooting attack in Jerusalem’s Old City was released several hours after the incident, Israeli daily Yediot Ahronot reported.

In the video, the terrorist — an Israeli Arab from Haifa who had recently converted from Christianity to Islam — can be seen firing a pistol at a group of Border Police officers stationed near the Temple Mount.

One of them is hit and collapses against a wall. Another Border Police officer then pursues the shooter as he attempts to escape.

The terrorist was shot dead, which is not shown in the video.

The Border Police officer wounded in the shooting was lightly injured and is expected to recover fully.

The shooting was the second of three terror attacks that took place on Thursday. It was preceded by a car-ramming attack targeting a group IDF soldiers, also in Jerusalem, and followed by another shooting near the West Bank community of Dolev.

Watch the security camera footage below (caution: it contains scenes of violence):