February 7, 2020 10:14 am
Iran Guards to Disclose New Information About US Base Attack: ISNA

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Debris and rubble are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit Ain al-Asad Air Base in Anbar Province, Iraq, Jan. 13, 2020. Photo: Reuters / John Davison.

Iran will soon disclose new information about the missile attack it carried out against a US base in Iraq last month, the ISNA news agency on Friday reported Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Guards’ aerospace division, as saying.

Tensions have spiked between Iran and the US after top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in an American drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting the Islamic Republic to retaliate with a missile attack against the Ain al Assad Air Base in Iraq days later.

