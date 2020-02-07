Friday, February 7th | 12 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Sanders: ‘I Have No Objection to Going’ to AIPAC

Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Coming Under Syrian Fire: Russia

Kushner Blames Abbas for Surge of Palestinian Violence After Peace Plan Unveiling

IDF Soldiers Wounded in Jerusalem Car-Ramming Attack Attend Their Western Wall Swearing-In Hours Later

Oberlin Reaches Settlement With Ex-Professor Who Claimed Israel Behind ISIS, Charlie Hebdo Shooting

Security Camera Footage Shows Shooting Attack in Jerusalem’s Old City

Jewish Activist Vows to Fight German Court’s Decision to Retain Medieval Antisemitic Carving on World-Famous Church

New Jersey Governor Praises Facebook for Removing Antisemitic ‘Rise Up Ocean County’ Page

Israeli and Palestinian Farmers Pay the Price as Politicians Bicker

Trump Celebrates Impeachment Acquittal, Lashes Out at Political Foes

February 7, 2020 10:39 am
0

Sanders: ‘I Have No Objection to Going’ to AIPAC

avatar by JNS.org

US presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally at Brooklyn College in New York, US, March 2, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly.

JNS.org – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is running for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, said on Wednesday that he would be open to attending the annual AIPAC Policy Conference next month.

“I don’t think I am [going]. I don’t think it’s going to be on my schedule, but you know, I have no objection to going,” he told a Jewish student during a town hall meeting in Derry, NH.

The annual pro-Israel event will take place from March 1-3, with the final day falling on Super Tuesday.

Sanders declined to speak at AIPAC when he ran for president in 2016. AIPAC has presidential candidates speak only in an election year.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.