Sanders: ‘I Have No Objection to Going’ to AIPAC

JNS.org – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is running for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, said on Wednesday that he would be open to attending the annual AIPAC Policy Conference next month.

“I don’t think I am [going]. I don’t think it’s going to be on my schedule, but you know, I have no objection to going,” he told a Jewish student during a town hall meeting in Derry, NH.

The annual pro-Israel event will take place from March 1-3, with the final day falling on Super Tuesday.

Sanders declined to speak at AIPAC when he ran for president in 2016. AIPAC has presidential candidates speak only in an election year.