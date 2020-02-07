‘Yeah!’ — Democratic Hopeful Elizabeth Warren’s Response to Anti-AIPAC Diatribe Sparks Anger Among Israel Advocates

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren faced heavy criticism from Israel advocates on Friday after she readily answered “yeah” to an audience questioner who asked if she would be skipping the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) convention in March.

At a campaign event in Derry, New Hampshire, on Thursday night, the Massachusetts senator was queried by a member of the audience whether she would repeat her decision last year not to attend the annual gathering of the leading pro-Israel lobbying organization in the US.

“I’m an American Jew, and I’m terrified by the unholy alliance that AIPAC is forming with Islamophobes and antisemites and white nationalists,” the audience member began.

Adding that “no Democrat should legitimize that bigotry by attending their annual policy conference,” the questioner told Warren that she had been “really grateful” for the candidate’s decision to miss AIPAC’s 2019 forum.

“Will you join me in committing to skip the AIPAC policy conference this March?” the questioner asked.

Without hesitation, Warren replied “yeah” to laughter and warm applause from the assembled crowd. Her follow-up remarks did not mention AIPAC, and were confined to an endorsement of a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that would ensure the Jewish state’s “protection” as well as provide “self-determination and dignity” for the Palestinians.

Among those criticizing Warren for ignoring the questioners’ characterization of AIPAC as a racist organization was the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

In a tweet addressed to Warren, AJC pointed out that AIPAC was a “pro-Israel voice that agrees with you about the need for a two-state solution negotiated by both sides.”

The tweet continued: “We hope you find an opportunity to clarify that you do not agree with the questioner’s baseless and offensive characterization of the organization.”

Other commenters similarly criticized Warren — among them former Trump administration adviser Jason Greenblatt.

What terrible slander against @aipac! What an awful response from Elizabeth Warren. Thank you @AZachParkinson & @tedcruz for highlighting this. Everyone should be speaking out against this. https://t.co/GIGpZdf0hk — Jason D. Greenblatt (@GreenblattJD) February 7, 2020

Watch Elizabeth Warren’s response to an anti-AIPAC diatribe at her campaign rally below: