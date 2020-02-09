Amazon Pulls Books by Author Who Accuses Jews of ‘Active Role in Promoting War’

JNS.org – Following outrage, Amazon has stopped selling two books by an author who praises Hitler and has accused Jews of “promoting and inciting war,” The Jewish Chronicle reported on Wednesday.

The online retailer has removed Thomas Dalton’s new book, Eternal Strangers: Critical Views of Jews and Judaism Through the Ages, which was released last week, and The Jewish Hand in the World Wars.

The synopsis of the latest book says “Jews are seen as pernicious, conniving, shifty liars; they harbor a deep-seated hatred of humanity; they are at once foolish and arrogant; they are socially disruptive and rebellious; they are ruthless exploiters and parasites; they are master criminals—the list goes on. The persistence of such comments is remarkable and strongly suggests that the cause for such animosity resides in the Jews themselves—in their attitudes, their values, their ethnic traits and their beliefs.”

The Jewish Hand in the World Wars accuses Jews of having “played an exceptionally active role in promoting and inciting war. With their long-notorious influence in government …actively inciting people to hatred.”

Dalton allegedly praises Hitler for developing “an unprecedented vision of national greatness.”

According to antisemitism researcher David Collier, the book says, “The path forward is quite narrow as Hitler understood … Jews must be identified, isolated, sanctioned and removed from positions of power.”

Amazon is currently reviewing Hitler on the Jews, another Dalton work available for sale on the site, a spokesperson told The Jewish Chronicle.