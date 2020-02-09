Former Microsoft Exec Assaf Rappaport’s New Startup Raises $21 Million

CTech – Less than two months after he stepped down as Microsoft’s head of research and development in Israel, Israeli entrepreneur Assaf Rappaport’s new cybersecurity startup, Beyond, has raised $21 million, according to one person familiar with the matter who spoke to Calcalist on condition of anonymity.

Rappaport joined Microsoft in 2015 when the company bought the cloud security startup he co-founded, Adallom, for $320 million. Adallom was founded by Rappaport, Ami Luttwak, Yinon Costica, and Roy Reznik. All four left their positions at Microsoft over the last two months and joined together to launch Beyond. Rappaport will serve as the new company’s CEO, Luttwak will serve as its chief technology officer, Costica will take on the role of vice president of product, and Reznik will be Beyond’s vice president of research and development.

Among the investors in Beyond are Sequoia Capital and serial entrepreneur Gili Raanan, through his cybersecurity fund Cyberstarts Venture Fund.

To date, Microsoft has yet to announce a successor to Rappaport