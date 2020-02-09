Sunday, February 9th | 14 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Thai Soldier Kills 29 in Rampage Before Being Shot

Insider Attack in Afghanistan Kills Two American Soldiers and Afghan Serviceman

Syrian Government Forces Recapture 600 Square Km of Territory in Idlib Campaign

Turkey Ready to Act After Reinforcing Syria’s Idlib: Official

US Warns Israel Against ‘Unilateral’ West Bank Moves

In New Hampshire Debate, Democratic Candidates Rip Decision to Eliminate Soleimani

Lebanon Poses Acute Threat to Israel With Hezbollah, Iran Controlling Its Government

Bennett: Hurting Iran, the ‘Head of the Octopus,’ is the Way to Weaken Hamas

Former Microsoft Exec Assaf Rappaport’s New Startup Raises $21 Million

Report: Historic Meeting Between Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince in the Works

February 9, 2020 10:15 am
0

Former Microsoft Exec Assaf Rappaport’s New Startup Raises $21 Million

avatar by Meir Orbach / CTech

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo. Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic / Illustration.

CTech – Less than two months after he stepped down as Microsoft’s head of research and development in Israel, Israeli entrepreneur Assaf Rappaport’s new cybersecurity startup, Beyond, has raised $21 million, according to one person familiar with the matter who spoke to Calcalist on condition of anonymity.

Rappaport joined Microsoft in 2015 when the company bought the cloud security startup he co-founded, Adallom, for $320 million. Adallom was founded by Rappaport, Ami Luttwak, Yinon Costica, and Roy Reznik. All four left their positions at Microsoft over the last two months and joined together to launch Beyond. Rappaport will serve as the new company’s CEO, Luttwak will serve as its chief technology officer, Costica will take on the role of vice president of product, and Reznik will be Beyond’s vice president of research and development.

Among the investors in Beyond are Sequoia Capital and serial entrepreneur Gili Raanan, through his cybersecurity fund Cyberstarts Venture Fund.

To date, Microsoft has yet to announce a successor to Rappaport

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.