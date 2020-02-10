Monday, February 10th | 16 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Alumna Sues Harvard Club After Instructor Allegedly Assaulted, Insulted Her

Israeli Orthodox Jewish Female Runner Wins Miami Half Marathon, Her First US Race

Israeli UN Envoy Hails Reported Withdrawal of Palestinian Resolution Rejecting Trump Peace Plan

Knesset Speaker Slams EU Opposition to Trump Peace Plan on Visit to Germany

Novel Depicting a Jewish-Muslim Romance Sparks Controversy in Saudi Arabia

Swastikas Scrawled on Holocaust Family’s House Highlight Concern Over ‘Resurgence’ of Antisemitism in Italy

Popular Social Media App TikTok Removes Video Glorifying Palestinian Terrorism

Israeli Freelancers Earn Double Their Global Counterparts, New Data Shows

An Election App Breach Exposed the Personal Data of 6.5 Million Israelis

Surging Sanders, Emboldened Trump Unnerve Democrats on Eve of New Hampshire Primary

February 10, 2020 4:52 pm
0

Israeli UN Envoy Hails Reported Withdrawal of Palestinian Resolution Rejecting Trump Peace Plan

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, in New York City, Sept. 26, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Lucas Jackson.

A top Palestinian official on Monday denied that a draft UN Security Council resolution rejecting President Donald Trump’s recently-unveiled peace plan had been withdrawn following heavy diplomatic pressure from the US and Israel.

AFP reported that the draft had been pulled due to a lack of international support for it, but chief Palestinian Authority (PA) negotiator Saeb Erekat claimed that it was still under consideration.

“The reports of the withdrawal of the resolution are completely baseless,” Erekat asserted. “The draft proposal has been submitted and is still under consideration. When the consultations are over, we will create a final version, and then it will be put to a vote.”

Israeli daily Yediot Ahronot said it had been told by Palestinian sources that the decision to withdraw the resolution was due to the pressure brought to bear on PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

Related coverage

February 10, 2020 11:37 am
0

Israeli Freelancers Earn Double Their Global Counterparts, New Data Shows

CTech - Israeli freelance workers make nearly double the amount that their counterparts in other countries make, according to data...

Whatever the fate of the resolution itself, the Security Council will consider the Trump peace plan on Tuesday, with Abbas set to address the body, a forum he has often exploited to slam Israel.

This time, Yediot reported, he will present the member states with a document claiming multiple violations of international law in the Trump initiative.

Abbas is also expected to lay out his own peace plan to the Security Council.

Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon hailed the apparent withdrawal of the resolution on Monday, stating, “Our line was clear — not condemnation against Israel but only negotiations will promote a peace process. I thank the countries that helped to stop Abbas’ unnecessary action.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.