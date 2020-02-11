Tuesday, February 11th | 16 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Palestinian Terror Factions in Gaza Agree to Stop Incendiary Balloon Attacks Against Israel

Tehran-Backed Hezbollah Steps in to Guide Iraqi Militias in Soleimani’s Wake

50 Years After Deadly Arson Attack on Jewish Elderly Home in Munich, Local Activist Seeks Justice

Report: Fearing Assassination, Hamas Leader Skips Gaza Meet With Egyptian Delegation

Promising ‘Never Again,’ Maryland High School Apologizes for Nazi Flag Display

Intel’s Israel-Developed Sports Viewing Technology Comes to French Soccer

This Startup Harnesses the Power of the Sun to Make Things Cool

Judaism Demands That We Respect ‘The Other’

Saudi-Qatar Talks to End Lengthy Gulf Dispute Falter: Sources

What Should Be Done With the ‘Judensau’?

February 11, 2020 11:29 am
0

Intel’s Israel-Developed Sports Viewing Technology Comes to French Soccer

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

Soccer Football – Champions League – Feyenoord vs Napoli – De Kuip, Rotterdam, Netherlands – December 6, 2017 Napoli’s Elseid Hysaj in action with Feyenoord’s Sven van Beek. Photo: REUTERS/Michael Kooren.

CTech – The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), France’s governing body of professional soccer, has begun integrating Intel’s Israel-developed multi-angle sports viewing technology True View, the company announced Monday. True View serves sports fans game replays that traditional cameras cannot deliver, using dozens of high-definition cameras that capture large amounts of volumetric video. The LFP is already using the technology at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Intel’s True View technology is based on several acquisitions, most profoundly on its 2016 $180 million acquisition of Tel Aviv-based Replay Technologies. Replay developed a technology that allows viewers to see footage from virtual cameras, derived from the input of multiple cameras spread across a stadium.

The LFP also plans to roll out the technology at the Orange Vélodrome of Olympique de Marseille and the Groupama Stadium of Olympique Lyonnais by the end of the year, according to the announcement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.