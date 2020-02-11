Intel’s Israel-Developed Sports Viewing Technology Comes to French Soccer

CTech – The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), France’s governing body of professional soccer, has begun integrating Intel’s Israel-developed multi-angle sports viewing technology True View, the company announced Monday. True View serves sports fans game replays that traditional cameras cannot deliver, using dozens of high-definition cameras that capture large amounts of volumetric video. The LFP is already using the technology at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Intel’s True View technology is based on several acquisitions, most profoundly on its 2016 $180 million acquisition of Tel Aviv-based Replay Technologies. Replay developed a technology that allows viewers to see footage from virtual cameras, derived from the input of multiple cameras spread across a stadium.

The LFP also plans to roll out the technology at the Orange Vélodrome of Olympique de Marseille and the Groupama Stadium of Olympique Lyonnais by the end of the year, according to the announcement.