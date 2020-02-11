Tuesday, February 11th | 16 Shevat 5780

February 11, 2020 8:14 am
0

Iran Says Canada’s Complaint Over Ukrainian Plane Crash Lacks Legal Basis

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Debris of a plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines that crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport is seen on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, Jan. 8, 2020. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Canada’s complaint about a Ukrainian passenger plane that was mistakenly shot down by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in January has no legal basis, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday, according to Iranian media reports.

“Iran’s actions are based on international rules,” Zarif said, according to the Khabaronline website.

Iran has rejected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s call to send the “black box” flight recorders from the plane abroad to be decoded.

Many of the 176 who perished in the disaster were Iranians with dual citizenship, which is not recognized by Iran. Canada had 57 citizens on board.

Canadian lawyers, who previously successfully sued Iran, are seeking class action status in a lawsuit on behalf of victims aboard the plane, looking for at least C$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) in compensation.

