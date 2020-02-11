Tuesday, February 11th | 17 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UC Berkeley Jewish Leaders Urge Action After Being ‘Harassed and Threatened’ at Two Student Gov’t Meetings

Iranian, Israeli Judokas Celebrate Friendship With Joint Picture From Paris Grand Slam

Stats Reveal High IDF Dropout Rate for Traumatized Sderot Youth

Las Vegas Man Pleads Guilty to Plotting Attacks on ADL, Messianic Jewish Synagogue and Gay Bar in City

At UN, Abbas Rails Against Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’; Israeli Envoy Danon Says Peace Not Possible With PA Leader

Report: Palestinian Terror Factions in Gaza Agree to Stop Incendiary Balloon Attacks Against Israel

Tehran-Backed Hezbollah Steps in to Guide Iraqi Militias in Soleimani’s Wake

50 Years After Deadly Arson Attack on Jewish Elderly Home in Munich, Local Activist Seeks Justice

Report: Fearing Assassination, Hamas Leader Skips Gaza Meet With Egyptian Delegation

Promising ‘Never Again,’ Maryland High School Apologizes for Nazi Flag Display

February 11, 2020 4:08 pm
0

Iranian, Israeli Judokas Celebrate Friendship With Joint Picture From Paris Grand Slam

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Israeli Sagi Muki, winner of the 2019 World Judo Championship. Photo: Naoki Nishimura / Aflo Sports / Reuters.

Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei and his Israeli counterpart Sagi Muki celebrated their friendship by posing for a photo together over the weekend at the Paris Grand Slam 2020 and then sharing the picture on their respective Instagram accounts.

Mollaei, 27, posted the photo on Instagram with the caption, “Because friendship matters more than anything else and because he simply is my friend” while Muki, who won the Judo World Championship in Tokyo last year, wrote “Friend for life!!! Tag Israel and Iran people for peace!”

He added about Mollaei, “I met him at Grand Slam Paris. Two world champions but before that two good friends.”

The two athletes met in person for the first time at the competition, held Feb. 8-9 in France.

Mollaei and Muki received plenty of support from social media users for posting the photo, including from Israeli judoka Ori Sasson.

Mollaei fled to Germany after Iranian authorities instructed him to withdraw from competing in the semi-final of the 2019 World Judo Championships in Tokyo in August to avoid potentially going against Muki. Iran’s actions resulted in the International Judo Federation suspending the Iran Judo Federation from all activities held by the international organization.

In September, Mollaei called Muki his friend during an interview with the German news outlet Deutsche Welle, thanked him for his support and said he hopes to “extend” their friendship outside of competitions.

In November, Muki congratulated Mollaei on his competitive debut as part of the Grand Slam Osaka Refugee Team at the Judo Grand Slam in Osaka, Japan.

Mollaei replied by called the Israeli his “best friend” and said, “It doesn’t matter who wins, what matters is friendship.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.