Las Vegas Man Pleads Guilty to Plotting Attacks on ADL, Messianic Jewish Synagogue and Gay Bar in City

A Las Vegas man had pled guilty to charges related to his plans to commit a series of hate-motivated attacks in the city.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the guilty plea on federal weapons charges entered by 24-year-old Conor Climo on Monday was the result of an agreement with authorities concluded last month.

The deal, filed in US District Court, said Climo “expressed biases and hatred against various racial and religious groups.”

“Defendant stated that he wanted to do more against the groups he hated by carrying out violent attacks against them,” it said.

According to the document, Climo intended to target the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the Lev HaShem Messianic Synagogue and a Fremont Street LGBT bar.

Climo was caught after he sent satellite images of the site to an undercover FBI agent and pointed out a possible escape route.

At his plea hearing, the judge asked what Climo had done to warrant the guilty plea and he answered, “I possessed materials needed to construct a destructive device, your honor.”

Aaron Rouse, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas field office commented after the hearing, “This is an excellent example of proactive law enforcement, and the success of this case shows that the partnerships in the Las Vegas law enforcement community work for the betterment of the community.”

“We’re very pleased with the investigative effort, and we’re very pleased with the outcome,” Rouse added.

Nevada’s US Attorney Nicholas Trutanich called Climo’s prosecution “part of DOJ’s national strategy to disrupt and proactively stop potential bias-motivated mass violence.”