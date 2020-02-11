Tuesday, February 11th | 17 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UC Berkeley Jewish Leaders Urge Action After Being ‘Harassed and Threatened’ at Two Student Gov’t Meetings

Iranian, Israeli Judokas Celebrate Friendship With Joint Picture From Paris Grand Slam

Stats Reveal High IDF Dropout Rate for Traumatized Sderot Youth

Las Vegas Man Pleads Guilty to Plotting Attacks on ADL, Messianic Jewish Synagogue and Gay Bar in City

At UN, Abbas Rails Against Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’; Israeli Envoy Danon Says Peace Not Possible With PA Leader

Report: Palestinian Terror Factions in Gaza Agree to Stop Incendiary Balloon Attacks Against Israel

Tehran-Backed Hezbollah Steps in to Guide Iraqi Militias in Soleimani’s Wake

50 Years After Deadly Arson Attack on Jewish Elderly Home in Munich, Local Activist Seeks Justice

Report: Fearing Assassination, Hamas Leader Skips Gaza Meet With Egyptian Delegation

Promising ‘Never Again,’ Maryland High School Apologizes for Nazi Flag Display

February 11, 2020 2:16 pm
0

Las Vegas Man Pleads Guilty to Plotting Attacks on ADL, Messianic Jewish Synagogue and Gay Bar in City

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A view of the Las Vegas Strip. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A Las Vegas man had pled guilty to charges related to his plans to commit a series of hate-motivated attacks in the city.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the guilty plea on federal weapons charges entered by 24-year-old Conor Climo on Monday was the result of an agreement with authorities concluded last month.

The deal, filed in US District Court, said Climo “expressed biases and hatred against various racial and religious groups.”

“Defendant stated that he wanted to do more against the groups he hated by carrying out violent attacks against them,” it said.

Related coverage

February 11, 2020 6:16 pm
0

UC Berkeley Jewish Leaders Urge Action After Being ‘Harassed and Threatened’ at Two Student Gov’t Meetings

Jewish student leaders at the University of California, Berkeley, are calling for action after allegedly being "harassed and threatened" twice...

According to the document, Climo intended to target the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the Lev HaShem Messianic Synagogue and a Fremont Street LGBT bar.

Climo was caught after he sent satellite images of the site to an undercover FBI agent and pointed out a possible escape route.

At his plea hearing, the judge asked what Climo had done to warrant the guilty plea and he answered, “I possessed materials needed to construct a destructive device, your honor.”

Aaron Rouse, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas field office commented after the hearing, “This is an excellent example of proactive law enforcement, and the success of this case shows that the partnerships in the Las Vegas law enforcement community work for the betterment of the community.”

“We’re very pleased with the investigative effort, and we’re very pleased with the outcome,” Rouse added.

Nevada’s US Attorney Nicholas Trutanich called Climo’s prosecution “part of DOJ’s national strategy to disrupt and proactively stop potential bias-motivated mass violence.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.