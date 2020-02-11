Tuesday, February 11th | 16 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Fearing Assassination, Hamas Leader Skips Gaza Meet With Egyptian Delegation

Intel’s Israel-Developed Sports Viewing Technology Comes to French Soccer

This Startup Harnesses the Power of the Sun to Make Things Cool

Judaism Demands That We Respect ‘The Other’

Saudi-Qatar Talks to End Lengthy Gulf Dispute Falter: Sources

What Should Be Done With the ‘Judensau’?

Israeli Government Approves Immigration of 400 Ethiopian Falash Mura

The US, Iran, and Constructive Diplomacy Vs. Self-Deceptive Diplomacy

New Realities in Africa Open Diplomatic Opportunities for Israel

Netanyahu: US Recognition of Israeli Sovereignty is Certain

February 11, 2020 12:04 pm
0

Report: Fearing Assassination, Hamas Leader Skips Gaza Meet With Egyptian Delegation

avatar by JNS.org

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Feb. 24, 2017. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash90.

JNS.org – Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar skipped a meeting with a visiting Egyptian delegation on Monday out of fear of an Israeli assassination attempt against him, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The delegation passed on a message from Israel that if quiet does not return to the Gaza Strip, it will deal a major blow to the group, something the Egyptians warned would have both US and international support, according to Ynet.

The Egyptian delegation was in Gaza to negotiate a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, and met with Israeli security officials before heading to the coastal enclave.

Hamas reportedly told the members of the delegation it did not want to escalate tensions but that quiet would not return until an agreement is reached regarding aid to Gaza. The terrorist group also warned that any assassination attempt by Israel would lead to a major round of fighting.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel might have to return to a policy of targeted assassinations if the terror group continued to launch attacks on Israel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.