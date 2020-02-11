Tuesday, February 11th | 16 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

At UN, Abbas Rails Against Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’; Israeli Envoy Danon Says Peace Not Possible With PA Leader

Report: Palestinian Terror Factions in Gaza Agree to Stop Incendiary Balloon Attacks Against Israel

Tehran-Backed Hezbollah Steps in to Guide Iraqi Militias in Soleimani’s Wake

50 Years After Deadly Arson Attack on Jewish Elderly Home in Munich, Local Activist Seeks Justice

Report: Fearing Assassination, Hamas Leader Skips Gaza Meet With Egyptian Delegation

Promising ‘Never Again,’ Maryland High School Apologizes for Nazi Flag Display

Intel’s Israel-Developed Sports Viewing Technology Comes to French Soccer

This Startup Harnesses the Power of the Sun to Make Things Cool

Judaism Demands That We Respect ‘The Other’

Saudi-Qatar Talks to End Lengthy Gulf Dispute Falter: Sources

February 11, 2020 7:28 am
0

United States to Extend Waiver for Iraq to Import Iranian Energy: Iraqi Officials

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Gas flares from oil production platforms in the Soroush oil fields in the Persian Gulf, July 25, 2005. Photo: Reuters / Raheb Homavandi / File.

The United States has agreed to extend a waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy supplies, including gas, two Iraqi government officials said on Monday.

Washington has repeatedly extended the exemption for Baghdad to use crucial Iranian energy supplies for its power grid, for periods of 90 or 120 days. One of the officials said this latest extension would last 120 days.

The extension was agreed because Iraq had shown it was taking steps toward becoming more self-reliant for its energy needs, one of the officials said, and less dependent on Iran, whose energy sector is under harsh US sanctions.

“The waiver will be renewed because Iraq has undertaken important steps in investing in Iraqi gas,” one of the officials said. He said the recent Iraqi government approval of contracts to develop gas fields in the country’s east was a key factor.

Related coverage

February 11, 2020 1:26 pm
0

At UN, Abbas Rails Against Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’; Israeli Envoy Danon Says Peace Not Possible With PA Leader

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas -- appearing before the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday -- angrily denounced US...

“This is considered good as far as the US is concerned,” the official said.

A spokesman for the Electricity Ministry said consultations were ongoing over the extension, and its potential time frame.

The US State Department last extended the waiver allowing Iraq to import gas and electricity from Iran in October for a period of 120 days, meaning it is up for extension again this week.

Washington has insisted that oil-rich Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, move toward energy self-sufficiency as a condition for its exemption for importing Iranian energy.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.