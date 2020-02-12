Wednesday, February 12th | 17 Shevat 5780

February 12, 2020 3:38 pm
0

For Second Time in Week, Popular Social Media App TikTok Discovered Hosting Videos Glorifying Palestinian Violence

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A compilation of still images from videos glorifying Palestinian violence uploaded to the popular social media site TikTok. Photo: Palestinian Media Watch.

For the second time in a week, the social media app TikTok has been found hosting Palestinian propaganda videos celebrating violence against Israelis and Jews.

The monitoring group Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) discovered that an Arabic-language song referring to “dread for the Jews” and extolling “blows and slaughter” has gone viral on the app.

The song has been uploaded 11,200 times by various users who have made their own videos to accompany it.

The lyrics for the song include:

Advance, for you are the symbol of resolve,

For your being in the world is dread for the Jews,

With blows and slaughter on land and sea,

The era of weakness will not return,

Say this in my land

and in the land of the ancestors, [which has] the history of glory

Until eternity

PMW called on TikTok to remove the videos.

Last week, PMW found a video on TikTok glorifying a series of Palestinian terrorist attacks.

The video showed a computer-animated eagle flying from place to place, where Palestinian terror attacks were then depicted.

The killings were shown in considerable detail, certainly unsuitable for children, depicting knives being stabbed into people’s throats, people flying through the air after being struck by cars and explicit depiction of bullet wounds.

After being alerted by PMW, TikTok removed the video.

Particularly popular among children, TikTok allows users to share short videos with each other.

With massive global reach, it was listed by CNet as the seventh-most downloaded app of the 2010s and the fourth-most downloaded of 2019 worldwide.

Watch a compilation of the TikTok clips in question below:

