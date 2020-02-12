Wednesday, February 12th | 17 Shevat 5780

February 12, 2020 4:18 pm
Report: In Phone Call With Zuckerberg, Netanyahu Claims Facebook Biased Against Likud

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Facebook’s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 24, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Charles Platiau / File.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday to complain that the social media network had been biased against his right-wing Likud party in recent elections, Haaretz reported.

According to the report, Netanyahu asked Zuckerberg “to ensure that the company would treat all parties equally prior” to the upcoming Knesset elections on March 2, Israel’s third national vote in the past year.

The report noted that Zuckerberg “didn’t comment on the specific claims Netanyahu raised, but did promise to be alert to the issue.”

A Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying, “We are constantly talking with leaders worldwide. Mark stressed in this conversation that Facebook is a platform open to all ideas.”

