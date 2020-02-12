Wednesday, February 12th | 17 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Microsoft Names Braverman-Blumenstyk Head of Israel Development Center

Iran Vows ‘Crushing Response’ to Any Israeli Action Against Regional Interests

Pakistani Islamist Accused of Mumbai Attacks Jailed for Terrorism Financing

Following Likud App Breach, Regulator Descends on Offices of Suspected Developer

Star of David Now Marks Graves in Philippines of Fallen World War II US Jewish Soldiers

NSO Buys Counter-Drone Company Convexum

University of Illinois Student Government Set to Vote on ‘Divisive’ BDS Resolution

Israeli Defense Minister: We Won’t Stop Until Iran Has Been Driven From Syria

Dutch City to Keep Street Signs Claiming Israelis Cities are Located in ‘Palestine’

Jewish Groups Call on SXSW Festival to Remove Roger Waters From Lineup

February 12, 2020 11:00 am
0

Report Shows Improvement in Saudi Textbooks, Though Extremism Still Lingers

avatar by JNS.org

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes part in a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Sept. 18, 2019. Photo: Mandel Ngan / Pool via Reuters.

JNS.org – The first full review of the Saudi curriculum in more than a decade shows that while improvements have been made, extremist content still exists.

For example, Jews are blamed as assassins, described as monkeys, and will be fought and killed in the day of resurrection, according to a new report by IMPACT-se, a research institute that analyzes schoolbooks and curricula in accordance with UNESCO-defined standards on peace and tolerance.

Additionally, martyrdom for the sake of Allah remains a “godly gift,” and Christians and Jews are still called “infidels” in textbooks for corrupting scriptures and rejecting Muhammad. Some of the theological arguments against Christianity have been softened or removed.

The books also teach that Jews and Israelis are eternally treacherous, murdering prophets who commit irreparable evil and determined to harm Muslim holy places. Israel is seen as conspiring and striving to control the Middle East.

Related coverage

February 12, 2020 1:12 pm
0

Iran Vows ‘Crushing Response’ to Any Israeli Action Against Regional Interests

Iran will respond forcefully to any Israeli action against its interests in the region, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, according...

The textbooks do not teach equality between women and men. Women must obey husbands, who in rare cases are allowed to beat their wives and children, even though women’s empowerment is also evident and modern norms advanced. The textbooks state that gay men must be killed.

IMPACT-se has presented the report at the White House, National Security Council, State Department and Congress, as well as to top European officials.

“There is a way to go for Saudi textbooks to meet international standards of peace and tolerance,” said IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff in a statement. “Improvements have appeared in recent years, and while they are welcomed, there remains too large an amount of unacceptable and intolerant material, especially in religious textbooks for higher grades.

“Positive change seems to be related to the Vision 2030 plan of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman,” he continued. “He is clearly educating a young generation, including girls, and a new Saudi national identity, entrepreneurship and economic cooperation with the West.”

Nevertheless, “anti-Jewish hatred is still widespread,” said Sheff.

“We see some examples removed, possibly as a result of pressure brought to bear by the US government and of ADL, but Jews are still blamed as assassins, they are described as monkeys, and they will be fought and killed in the day of resurrection,” he said. ”One is left wondering why, if considerable change can be made to gender issues, a similar effort could not be made to remove anti-Jewish hate.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.