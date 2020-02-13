New ‘Anti-Zionist Jewish Organization’ at Harvard Sparks Controversy

A new “anti-Zionist” organization at Harvard University sparked controversy on Thursday after it used a Harvard Hillel email list to announce its founding, offending many Jewish students.

The Harvard Crimson reported that the undergraduate organization was called the “Harvard Jewish Coalition for Peace” and described itself as an “anti-Zionist Jewish organization.”

“Harvard Jewish Coalition for Peace is a new organization founded in the idea that Jewish liberation is inextricably bound up with the liberation of all people,” the group said in a statement.

“We build on a long history of Jewish anti-Zionism which teaches us that Jewish safety or liberation will never come at the expense of other people’s lives and land and are committed to following the leadership of Palestinians in supporting the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement on and off Harvard’s campus,” it added.

The BDS movement — which largely rejects Israel’s right to exist and advocates replacing it with an Arab state — is widely seen as racist and antisemitic in the Jewish community and beyond.

Other Jewish students were shocked and offended that the Harvard Hillel list was exploited by the new group, especially so close to Shabbat, making it impossible for religious Jews to respond effectively.

Caleb J. Esrig called the use of the list and its proximity to Shabbat “immensely disappointing.”

“At the end of the day, BDS is not about human rights or social justice,” he added. “It is not about ending the occupation. It’s not about Israeli human rights abuses. It is about ending the Jewish state.”

Sarah Bolnick, anther Jewish student, said she was “distressed” by the announcement.

“Even if they claim that they’re committed to fighting antisemitism, this new organization is, even if unwittingly, aligning themselves with groups that have historically sought the oppression of Jews,” she said in an email. “To oppose Israel’s policies or government is one thing. To reject its legitimacy is quite another.”

Harvard Hillel President Rebecca S. Araten said that her organization sought an “active and constructive relationship” with Israel, and rejected an attitude of “alienation and vilification.”

“Israel is a vital crucible of modern Jewish culture and the home of nearly half of the world’s Jewish population,” she said. “We oppose BDS and all efforts that seek to delegitimize the State of Israel.”