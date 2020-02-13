Poll Finds 94 Percent of Palestinians Reject Trump’s Mideast Peace Plan

JNS.org – A Palestinian public-opinion survey released on Tuesday found that US President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace plan is opposed by 94 percent of Palestinians, and that 64 percent favor terrorism as a response to the plan.

The poll, the first conducted since the release of the Trump plan last month, was carried out by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, according to the AP.

The study found that Palestinian support for the two-state solution has dropped to its lowest level since the surveys began 30 years ago, with only 39 percent in favor and 59 percent opposing.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen such a level of consensus among the Palestinian public,” said Khalil Shikaki, the head of the polling center, according to the report.

Support for a one-state solution, he said, had increased from 28 percent in December to 37 percent today.

Support for violence has not been this high since the second intifada in 2000-05, said Shikaki.

“In all the questions in which violence is mentioned we see an increase, a significant increase,” he said, according to the report.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas expressed rejection of the US plan during a speech on Tuesday to the UN Security Council, dismissing its map of a future Palestinian state as “Swiss cheese.” The plan calls for Israeli sovereignty in large parts of Judea and Samaria, including existing settlements.