Thursday, February 13th | 18 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Soleimani Killing Will Lead to ‘Liberation of Jerusalem,’ Iranian Official Declares

Explosive Balloon From Gaza Detonates Over School in Southern Israel, No Injuries

Saudi Minister Denies Any Plans for Crown Prince to Meet Israeli PM

Israel Takes Fight to UNHRC Following Release of Settlement Blacklist

After Six-Hour Debate, University of Illinois Student Government Passes BDS Resolution

Our Age of Miracles, but Also Possible Lost Opportunities

Rep. Brad Schneider Fights BDS, Antisemitism and Puts Past Israel Experience to Use in House

Former Israeli Defense Official Calls for Joining of US and Russia to Roll Back Iran’s Influence

Japan Refuses to Release Israelis Quarantined on Coronavirus Ship

Israel Successfully Tests Anti-Drone Laser Defense System

February 13, 2020 10:12 am
0

Seagate Opens Innovation Lab in Israel

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Seagate Tech external computer hard drive is shown in this photo illustration. Photo: Reuters / Mike Blake / File.

Data storage firm Seagate Technology PLC opened an innovation lab in Israel on Thursday with an aim of forming partnerships with businesses.

The Tel Aviv center, called Lyve Labs, will work with a number of startups on “data challenges,” Seagate said.

It has already partnered with SeismicAI, a startup that offers early warning for earthquakes, as well as cybersecurity firm Hub Security.

Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief executive, said that innovation requires collaboration.

“We want to both help the ecosystem and learn from it,” said Erez Baum, head of Lyve Labs Israel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.