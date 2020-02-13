Thursday, February 13th | 18 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New ‘Anti-Zionist Jewish Organization’ at Harvard Sparks Controversy

Judge at Long Island Student Robotics Contest Filmed Uttering Antisemitic Comment

US Warship in Arabian Sea Seizes Suspected Iranian Weapons

New IDF Multi-Year Master Plan Includes Establishment of Special ‘Iran Directorate’

Gal Gadot Turns to Hebrew During Roundtable Discussion With ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Cast

Soleimani Killing Will Lead to ‘Liberation of Jerusalem,’ Iranian Official Declares

Explosive Balloon From Gaza Detonates Over School in Southern Israel, No Injuries

Saudi Minister Denies Any Plans for Crown Prince to Meet Israeli PM

Israel Takes Fight to UNHRC Following Release of Settlement Blacklist

After Six-Hour Debate, University of Illinois Student Government Passes BDS Resolution

February 13, 2020 1:02 pm
0

Soleimani Killing Will Lead to ‘Liberation of Jerusalem,’ Iranian Official Declares

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian demonstrators chant slogans during a protest against the killing of the Qassem Soleimani, in front of United Nations office in Tehran, Jan. 3, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Nazanin Tabatabaee via Reuters.

The killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani will lead to the “liberation of Jerusalem,” the spokesman for the elite Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday, according to the news agency Tasnim.

Soleimani, who was head of a branch of the Guards responsible for operations outside Iran called the Quds Force, was killed by a US drone in Baghdad on Jan. 3 along with Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

“The cowardly and craven assassination of commander Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis by the Americans will lead to the liberation of Jerusalem, by the grace of God,” Ramezan Sharif said at a ceremony marking the 40th day after Soleimani’s death, a Shi’ite Muslim practice, in the city of Orumiyeh.

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said last week that Iran would support Palestinian armed groups as much as it could and urged Palestinians to confront a US plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.