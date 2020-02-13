Thursday, February 13th | 18 Shevat 5780

February 13, 2020 2:16 pm
0

US Warship in Arabian Sea Seizes Suspected Iranian Weapons

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A US Navy vessel in the Arabian Sea, July 19, 2019. Photo: Justin D. Rankin / US Navy / Handout via Reuters / File.

A US Navy warship seized weapons believed to be of Iranian “design and manufacture,” including more than 150 anti-tank guided missiles and three Iranian surface-to-air missiles, the US military said on Thursday.

In a statement, the US military said the USS Normandy boarded a dhow in the Arabian Sea on Sunday.

“The weapons seized include 150 ‘Dehlavieh’ anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), which are Iranian-manufactured copies of Russian Kornet ATGMs,” the statement said.

“Other weapons components seized aboard the dhow were of Iranian design and manufacture and included three Iranian surface-to-air missiles, Iranian thermal imaging weapon scopes, and Iranian components for unmanned aerial and surface vessels” it added.

It did not say what kind of surface-to-air missiles were seized.

