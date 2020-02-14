Friday, February 14th | 19 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pressure Mounts on USA Table Tennis to Accommodate Shabbat-Observant Player at Upcoming Olympic Trials

Jewish Security Guard Remembered on Fifth Anniversary of Death in Copenhagen Synagogue Shooting

‘Fauda’ Season 4 Announced by Show Co-Creator in Tel Aviv

Organizers of Long Island Student Robotics Contest Denounce Judge Who Made Antisemitic Remark

How a Former Non-Zionist Became a Supporter of Israel

On the Trail: Bloomberg Targeted by Democratic Rivals, Biden Raises Money for Crucial States

Intel Backs Backup Services Startup Model9 in $9 Million Round

US Lawmakers Condemn UN Blacklist of Companies With Ties to Israeli Settlements

UNHRC Worked With NGOs With Terror Ties to Compile Blacklist of Firms

Over 800,000 Syrians, Mostly Women and Children, Flee Russian-Backed Offensive: UN

February 14, 2020 10:12 am
0

Iranian Hackers Targeted Western Universities: Report

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Typing on a computer (illustrative). Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Government-backed Iranian hackers have targeted universities in Europe, the United States and Australia in recent months, consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers has found, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Friday.

It is unclear whether the attempts to break into computer systems, including those of three Dutch universities, were successful.

The hackers were attempting to steal academic literature and course material to use in Iranian schools, the NOS said, citing PricewaterhouseCoopers’ cyber security specialist Gerwin Naber.

Diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Iran have been strained since the Dutch accused Tehran of plotting two political killings in the country that triggered new European Union sanctions against Tehran last year.

Tehran has denied involvement in the shooting of the Iranian dissidents in the Netherlands.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.