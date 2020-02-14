Jewish Security Guard Remembered on Fifth Anniversary of Death in Copenhagen Synagogue Shooting

Friday, February 14th | 19 Shevat 5780

February 14, 2020 1:26 pm
Algemeiner Staff

The Great Synagogue in the Danish capital of Copenhagen. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A Jewish volunteer security guard is being remembered on the fifth anniversary of his death in a shooting attack at the Great Synagogue in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.

Dan Uzan was 37 when he was murdered on Feb. 15, 2015, by an ISIS-inspired gunman outside the synagogue, where a late-night bat mitzvah ceremony was taking place.

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) posted a video on Twitter on Friday in which Uzan’s father, Sergeot, talked about his late son.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) tweeted that Uzan’s “bravery will never be forgotten.”

The UK-based Community Security Trust (CST) stated, “Dan is an inspiration for all the men and women who regularly protect their Jewish communities across Europe and those who serve as CST volunteers here in the United Kingdom.”

