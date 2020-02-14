Jewish Security Guard Remembered on Fifth Anniversary of Death in Copenhagen Synagogue Shooting

A Jewish volunteer security guard is being remembered on the fifth anniversary of his death in a shooting attack at the Great Synagogue in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.

Dan Uzan was 37 when he was murdered on Feb. 15, 2015, by an ISIS-inspired gunman outside the synagogue, where a late-night bat mitzvah ceremony was taking place.

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) posted a video on Twitter on Friday in which Uzan’s father, Sergeot, talked about his late son.

Five years ago, Dan Uzan was shot dead by a Jordanian terrorist while standing guard outside the synagogue in Copenhagen, Denmark. He was only 37 years old. Dan's father Sergeot opens up about his family's terrible loss. May his memory be a blessing.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) tweeted that Uzan’s “bravery will never be forgotten.”

Today we remember Dan Uzan, a security volunteer murdered 5 years ago in an antisemitic attack by an Islamist terrorist while protecting 80 people at a Bat Mitzvah in the Great Synagogue of Copenhagen. We honored him posthumously in 2015. His bravery will never be forgotten.

The UK-based Community Security Trust (CST) stated, “Dan is an inspiration for all the men and women who regularly protect their Jewish communities across Europe and those who serve as CST volunteers here in the United Kingdom.”