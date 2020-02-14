Friday, February 14th | 19 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Security Guard Remembered on Fifth Anniversary of Death in Copenhagen Synagogue Shooting

‘Fauda’ Season 4 Announced by Show Co-Creator in Tel Aviv

Organizers of Long Island Student Robotics Contest Denounce Judge Who Made Antisemitic Remark

How a Former Non-Zionist Became a Supporter of Israel

On the Trail: Bloomberg Targeted by Democratic Rivals, Biden Raises Money for Crucial States

Intel Backs Backup Services Startup Model9 in $9 Million Round

US Lawmakers Condemn UN Blacklist of Companies With Ties to Israeli Settlements

UNHRC Worked With NGOs With Terror Ties to Compile Blacklist of Firms

Over 800,000 Syrians, Mostly Women and Children, Flee Russian-Backed Offensive: UN

University of Illinois Rejects BDS Resolution Passed by Student Government

February 14, 2020 10:54 am
0

Over 800,000 Syrians, Mostly Women and Children, Flee Russian-Backed Offensive: UN

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Internally-displaced children stand on snow near tents at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria, Feb. 13, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Khalil Ashawi.

More than 800,000 Syrians, mostly women and children, have fled their homes during a Russian-backed Syrian military campaign to clear the opposition in northwest Syria since Dec. 1, a senior UN spokesperson said on Thursday.

The exodus is expected to continue, with thousands of people on the move as whole towns and communities flee to the safety of areas near the Turkish border, David Swanson told Reuters.

“Tragically, the number of people displaced — the vast majority of them women and children — has now surpassed 800,000,” Swanson said.

Russian jets and Syrian artillery have pounded towns and villages since early December in a renewed assault backed by pro-Iranian militias and aimed at clearing the opposition.

Related coverage

February 14, 2020 6:14 am
0

Syrian Air Defenses Down Several Missiles From Israel, State TV Claims

Syrian air defenses intercepted several Israeli missiles before they hit their targets in the capital Damascus, Syrian state television claimed...

“Residents are fleeing by the thousands in open trucks or by foot; often at night to escape detection despite the bitter cold temperatures,” Swanson, the UN regional spokesman for Syria, told Reuters.

UN officials say the region is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe. Those on the run in Idlib and adjoining Aleppo province are joining close to 400,000 people who fled earlier bouts of fighting to the safety of camps near the Turkish border.

The latest offensive has brought the military campaign closer to heavily-populated northern Idlib along the border, where nearly 3 million people are trapped, according to the United Nations.

Families fleeing air strikes and advancing troops in Idlib province are sleeping rough in streets and olive groves, and burning toxic bundles of rubbish to stay warm in the biting winter weather, aid workers say.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.