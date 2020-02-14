Friday, February 14th | 20 Shevat 5780

Top US Official Urges Tehran Regime to Give Iranian People a ‘Real Choice’ in Parliamentary Elections

February 14, 2020 2:56 pm
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Iranian lawmakers attend a session of parliament in Tehran, July 16, 2019. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

A top US official on Friday cast doubt on the legitimacy of the Iranian parliamentary elections set to be held next week.

“The Iranian regime is holding what it calls ‘elections’ on February 21,” US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said. “But the clerics pick the winners and losers before the ballots are even cast.”

“We call on the Iranian regime to give the Iranian people a real choice & let their voice be heard,” he added.

According to Hook, next week’s national vote in Iran will be “pure theater” meant to “deceive the world about the tyranny in Tehran.”

“In addition to blocking candidates through the Guardian Council, the regime regularly engages in election fraud,” Hook charged. “It commits violence against voters and abuses their human rights.”

“Does this sound like a government prepared to listen to the voice of the people or to respect their choices at the ballot box?” he asked.

Watch Hook’s message below:

