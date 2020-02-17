Hezbollah Leader’s Son Called Out Over Wearing US-Made Clothing, Despite Father’s Boycott

The son of the leader of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah has aroused a storm of criticism on social media after he was photographed wearing American-made clothing.

Israeli news site N12 reported that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s son Jawad wore the clothing despite a boycott imposed by his father on US products.

The rage on social media was immediate, with one user expressing anger that Jawad was wearing American products “instead of clothing manufactured by Iran or Syria,” which are allies of Hezbollah.

In one picture, Jawad is seen with two friends while wearing a shirt with the logo of the American company Timberland with “USA” underneath.

One comment on the photo said, “Jawad Nasrallah has to burn that shirt.”

Another comment accused Hezbollah of hypocrisy, saying, “Wow, hilarious — your salary is in dollars, your cars are American, your mobile phones are American, and even half your weapons are of American manufacture” despite the group’s anti-US rhetoric.

Echoing this, a third critic wrote, “Before you call on the public not to buy American products, take off your son’s shirt and dress him in an Iranian shirt.”

Some commenters were sarcastic, with one saying, “Don’t worry, he wore the shirt before his father started his campaign against American commodities.”

Jawad himself both tried to take the high ground and denied all the charges, stating, “All of them writing against me — I won’t attack in response. I don’t buy American products; I’m even planning to sell my iPhone.”