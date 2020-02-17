Monday, February 17th | 22 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Police Set to Get First Hijab-Wearing Muslim Lieutenant

Israeli Librarians Win Global Wikipedia Competion

Irish MP Blames Mossad ‘Interference’ for Corbyn’s Defeat in UK General Elections

Argentinian-Jewish Tennis Pro Diego Schwartzman Wins Longest Match in Buenos Aires Classic History

Snubbed by Gulf, Lebanon’s PM Diab Hosts Top Iranian Official

Anti-Israel Protesters Disrupt Talk by Renowned Holocaust Scholar Deborah Lipstadt at UC Berkeley

Hezbollah Leader’s Son Called Out Over Wearing US-Made Clothing, Despite Father’s Boycott

New Security Head Aims to Protect New York Jewish Institutions and Help Reduce Climate of Fear

Netanyahu: Accumulation of Power Creates a New Approach for Israel in Mideast

Millennial Women Join New Effort to Combat Antisemitism

February 17, 2020 4:14 pm
0

Israel Police Set to Get First Hijab-Wearing Muslim Lieutenant

avatar by Karys Rhea

Sabreen Saadi. Photo: Twitter screenshot.

Sabreen Saadi is set become the first hijab-wearing Muslim woman to attain the rank of lieutenant in the Israel Police.

“I always love to share stories about Arab Israelis since their stories are seldom heard in int’l media,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Arab media spokesperson, Ofir Gendelman, tweeted on Monday. “Congrats to Master Sgt. Sabreen Saadi, a Hijab wearing muslim police officer, who will soon become a lieutenant with the Israeli police!

Saadi comes from a traditional Muslim family in a Bedouin town in northern Israel. She told Yediot Ahronot she had received some threats from others in her community over her choice of career path, but said she was not deterred, stating, “I fear only God.”

Since 2016, when the Israeli government established a special unit aimed at improving policing and security in the country’s Arab communities, more than 600 Arab men and 55 Arab women have enlisted in the Israel Police. Eight new police stations have been established in the Arab sector, with the intention of adding ten more.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.