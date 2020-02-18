Tuesday, February 18th | 23 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Al Pacino’s Israeli Ex-Girlfriend Says Couple Split Because Actor Was ‘So Old’

Warren, Sanders, Bloomberg and Buttigieg — Israel’s Standing in Today’s Democratic Party

New Film Explores the ‘Virus’ of Global Antisemitism

British Comedian Confronts Holocaust Denier in New Documentary

As Belgian City of Aalst Readies for 2020 Carnival, Experts Warn Against Crude Antisemitic Caricatures

Icelandic Jewish Community Celebrates Dedication of First Permanent Torah Scroll

Israeli Venture Capital Firm Grove Raises $120 Million in Commitments for Second Fund

Eight Israeli Startups Dishing Out Vegan Alternatives

Israeli PM Candidate Gantz Charges Netanyahu Not Serious About ‘Historic Opportunity’ Presented by Trump Peace Plan

UN Rights Boss Denounces Attacks, Deaths in Northwest Syria Bombings

February 18, 2020 1:18 pm
0

British Comedian Confronts Holocaust Denier in New Documentary

avatar by Karys Rhea

David Baddiel (l) and Dermot Mulqueen. Photo: Screenshot.

In a new BBC2 documentary that aired on Monday, British Jewish comedian and presenter David Baddiel sat down with a Holocaust denier and challenged his conspiratorial views.

A clip from “Confronting Holocaust Denial” showed a frustrated Baddiel trying to argue logically with Irish antisemite Dermot Mulqueen, who expressed a range of vicious tropes, among them the medieval accusation that Jews murdered Christian children and that Jews “hate” Europeans.

Baddiel at one point countered, “If the gas chambers never existed, us Jews would have no reason to hate Europeans. Why would we hate Europeans for something that actually never happened?”

Mulqueen paused awkwardly in response, before stammering, “…because it’s profitable.”

After being arrested in 2015 for vandalizing private property in protest of Holocaust Memorial Day, Mulqueen unsuccessfully ran in Ireland’s 2016 general election as an independent MP.

In an interview with BBC HistoryExtra, Baddiel said he struggled with the question of whether exposing Holocaust deniers to the public provided them a platform to gain legitimacy.

“My feeling — and indeed the empirical fact — is that Holocaust denial won’t go away if we ignore it and therefore it’s better to confront it, and at some level try to understand it. That was my mission in this film,” explained Baddiel.

Watch a clip from the BBC2 documentary below (via the Daily Mail):

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.